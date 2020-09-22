FC Dallas-Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United interim head coach Stephen Glass is hoping lessons can be learned as his out-of-form side take on a rejuvenated FC Dallas at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A 2-1 loss to Inter Miami in their most recent match made it three defeats on the spin and six games without victory for Atlanta – their joint-longest ever wait for a victory.

Another couple of early goals were conceded last time out and Glass is eager to get to the bottom of the issues plaguing the 2018 MLS Cup winners.

“We’ll sit and go over the video and show the players how some situations can be improve upon,” said Glass, who was appointed after Frank de Boer’s sacking in July. “Obviously, you want to move on as quick as you can, but it’s important that you recognize the mistakes that were made.”

Atlanta’s form is in stark contrast to that of Dallas, who enter this match on a three game winning run after overcoming Houston Dynamo, Colorado Rapids and Sporting KC.

Dallas, third in the Western Conference, were accused of time-wasting in the 3-2 win over Sporting but coach Luchi Gonzalez defended his players’ conduct.

“I know my group. I know my team and they play with a lot of integrity,” Gonzalez said. “If you look at cards, we’re one of the teams with the fewest cards in the whole league. I always show respect to the players and coaches.

“I want us to continue competing and fighting for the jersey and fighting for themselves and showing personality.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United – Jon Gallagher

Atlanta have felt Josef Martinez’s absence since being ruled out with a long-term knee injury in July. The arrival of Marcelino Moreno on Tuesday to fill a Designated Player slot is a big boost, but for now it is down to others to fill the goalscoring void. After getting off the mark with his first MLS goal last time out, it may be Gallagher’s time to shine.

FC Dallas – Franco Jara

Jara notched a brace in the 3-2 win over Sporting to make it five goals in his last five matches. The 32-year-old, who previously earned four caps for Argentina, is responsible for more than a quarter of Dallas’ 19 goals so far in the 2020 campaign.

KEY OPTA FACTS

— FC Dallas has won each of their last two meetings with Atlanta United, including a 2-1 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last season. The Red Bulls (2 wins) are the only team to record more than one victory at Atlanta United since they joined MLS in 2017.

— Atlanta United is winless in six straight matches (D2 L4) for the second time in club history (D4 L2 from September 2017 to March 2018). They’re on their second three-match losing streak in club history after also dropping three straight at the MLS is Back Tournament.

— FC Dallas won 3-2 at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, just their second win in their last 18 away matches (D5 L11), with both coming in Kansas City. Their away win right before this run of 18 matches with two away wins came in Atlanta in April 2019.

— AtlantaUnitedhasscored12goalsin12matchesthisseason.Inthe12regularseasongames before his injury on February 29, Josef Martinez had scored 14 goals by himself.

— FrancoJarahasscoredanMLS-bestfivegoalsinSeptemberwithteammateSantiagoMosquera tied with Gyasi Zardes for second in MLS this month with four goals.