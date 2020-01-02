FBN–Redskins-Del Rio

WASHINGTON (AP)The Washington Redskins have hired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator.

The Redskins added the former head coach of the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, a day after hiring Ron Rivera as head coach.

Del Rio was Raiders coach (2015-17), Denver defensive coordinator (2012-14), Jacksonville coach (2003-11) and Carolina defensive coordinator (2002) since retiring as a player.

In 2016, Del Rio guided the Raiders to a 12-4 record, marking the franchise’s first 12-win season since 2000. After a 25-23 record in three seasons, he was replaced by Jon Gruden.

During his tenure with the Broncos, they reached the Super Bowl after the 2013 season. In 2012, Denver’s defense finished second in the NFL (290.8 yards per game) after ending the previous season ranked 20th.

The 56-year-old Del Rio was an ESPN analyst this season.

