Faulkner leads W. Carolina over Gardner-Webb 71-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Mason Faulkner had 22 points as Western Carolina defeated Gardner-Webb 71-59 on Saturday.

Carlos Dotson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Western Carolina (1-1). Kameron Gibson added 13 points. Xavier Cork had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Eric Jamison had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2). Jose Perez added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Western Carolina matches up against NC A&T at home on Tuesday. Gardner-Webb takes on North Carolina on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories