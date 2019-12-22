Faulkner carries W. Carolina past Tennessee Tech 89-76

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Mason Faulkner recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Western Carolina to an 89-76 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Matt Halvorsen added 15 points for Western Carolina (8-3), including a 3-pointer 48 seconds into the game for a lead the Catamounts never lost. Kameron Gibson added 13 points. Carlos Dotson scored 11.

Western Carolina totaled 46 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jr. Clay had 17 points and five steals for the Golden Eagles (3-9). Larry Kuimi added 14 points. Keishawn Davidson had 11 points.

Western Carolina plays Piedmont at home next Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays Mississippi on the road next Sunday.

