FAKE NEWS: Reports that Dallas Cowboys star WR Amari Cooper was shot are not true

DALLAS (KETK) – One of the dangers of social media and instant communication was on full display Wednesday when false rumors began circulating that Dallas Cowboys star WR Amari Cooper had been shot in Dallas.

An account that has since been deleted put out a rumor that Cooper had been injured, which Cooper quickly put to bed on Instagram: “That was fake news y’all, everything good over here.”

Amari Cooper just now: “That was fake news y’all, everything good over here.”



Cowboys WR confirms no validity to report he was shot. pic.twitter.com/s2vxLFic2s — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 19, 2020

The Dallas Police Department also put out a statement saying not only had Cooper not been shot, but there also was not even a reported shooting incident anywhere in Dallas.

There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 19, 2020

Former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted about his frustration and how the world has some “real messed up folks in it.”