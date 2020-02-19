FAKE NEWS: Reports that Dallas Cowboys star WR Amari Cooper was shot are not true

DALLAS (KETK) – One of the dangers of social media and instant communication was on full display Wednesday when false rumors began circulating that Dallas Cowboys star WR Amari Cooper had been shot in Dallas.
An account that has since been deleted put out a rumor that Cooper had been injured, which Cooper quickly put to bed on Instagram: “That was fake news y’all, everything good over here.”
The Dallas Police Department also put out a statement saying not only had Cooper not been shot, but there also was not even a reported shooting incident anywhere in Dallas.
Former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted about his frustration and how the world has some “real messed up folks in it.”