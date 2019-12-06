Facts and figures for the Presidents Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP)Facts and figures for the 13th Presidents Cup matches:

Teams: United States against an International team of players from everywhere but Europe.

Dates: Dec. 12-15.

Venue: Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Length: 7,055 yards.

Par: 71.

Points needed to win: 15+.

Captains: Tiger Woods (U.S.) and Ernie Els (International)

Defending champion: United States.

Series: United States leads, 10-1-1

Format: Nine matches of foursomes, nine matches of fourballs, 12 singles matches. Each is worth one point.

Last time: The Americans won for the seventh straight time, building such a big lead they only needed one point from 12 singles matches to secure the victory. They wound up with a 19-11 victory at Liberty National, where President Donald Trump attended the final round.

Last time at Royal Melbourne: Tiger Woods, a captain’s pick for the first time, won the clinching match as the Americans atoned for their only Presidents Cup loss at Royal Melbourne with a 19-15 victory. Jim Furyk became the fourth player to win all five of his matches.

International team: Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, C.T. Pan, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith.

U.S. team: Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods.

Tale of the tape: The entire U.S. team is among the top 25 in the world. The International team has only three players in the top 25.

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods is the first Presidents Cup captain to pick himself to play.

Key Statistic: Only five players from the last American team are at Royal Melbourne.

Notable: Royal Melbourne is where the International team won for the only time in the Presidents Cup in 1998.

Quotable: ”I know that he does not want to go down there and not come back without the cup.” – Rickie Fowler on U.S. captain Tiger Woods.

Television (all times EDT): Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel); Thursday, 7 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel); Friday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel).

