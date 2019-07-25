Ezekiel Elliott missing from Cowboys team plane

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against Mark Barron #26 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Cowboys are currently on their way to training camp in Oxnard, California

(KETK) — The Dallas Cowboys’ team plane flew out of Texas Thursday afternoon, but their star running back, Ezekiel Elliott was not on board.

Rumors have been swirling, stating the former Ohio State Buckeye is planning on holding out of camp if he does get a contract extension.

Zeke has until Friday to Friday morning to report to camp, before he will officially be considered a holdout.

Earlier this week, head coach Jason Garrett said he did not anticipate any issues with Elliott not participating in training camp.

The Cowboys are still waiting to sign new deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.