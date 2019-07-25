Ezekiel Elliott missing from Cowboys team plane

(KETK) — The Dallas Cowboys’ team plane flew out of Texas Thursday afternoon, but their star running back, Ezekiel Elliott was not on board.
Rumors have been swirling, stating the former Ohio State Buckeye is planning on holding out of camp if he does get a contract extension.
Zeke has until Friday to Friday morning to report to camp, before he will officially be considered a holdout.
Earlier this week, head coach Jason Garrett said he did not anticipate any issues with Elliott not participating in training camp.
The Cowboys are still waiting to sign new deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.