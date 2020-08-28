Extra day worth the wait for renewal of historic Gilmer-Gladewater rivalry

KETK – For the past two seasons, East Texas has lived without the historic rivalry between Gilmer and Gladewater.

Due to Hurricane Laura, the game has been pushed back, one more day.

But, when these two get on the field, it’s always worth the wait.

Two rival schools, both wear black and orange, both have storied traditions, and are separated by only 14 miles, will finally meet on the gridiron once again.

“They go together, Gladewater should always play Gilmer and we got that back on the schedule and we’re looking forward to it,” said Gladewater head coach Jonny Louvier.

“The rivalry goes back so long, you’ve got generations who played against each other and so it’s at a fever pitch,” said Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel.

While this may be Louvier and Metzel’s first game as head coach of these programs, it’s by far their first-time taking part in this rivalry.

“Since I was three years old my dad taught me that there’s some school down the street and they wear orange and black and you shouldn’t like them, but he learned that from Jack Murphy,” said Louvier. “I know those guys over at Gilmer and they are a great staff so I know they’re kids are going to be ready and we’re getting our kids ready and it’s just going to be a great atmosphere.”

“I think my first official game as a Buckeye coach was against Gladewater back in 2001 so we’ve played a lot of times through the years,” said Metzel. “Every time we play it’s a big game all the kids know each other, it’s for bragging rights so for me it just adds to the excitement of this week.”

In the grand scheme of the season, this matchup is a great test for both teams, to find out where they stand this early in the year.

But this goes beyond your typical non-district matchup.

“They’ve got a lot of talented players, they’re going to be really good and we’re just going to try to matchup up with them do the best we can and come out of there with a win hopefully,” said Louvier.

“We’re going to go strap it up and may the best man win,” said Metzel.

We’ll find out on Friday night in Gladewater when these rivals kickoff at 7:30 p.m. from Jack V. Murphy Stadium.

Watch the video to see the story.

We’ll have highlights of this and many other East Texas contests on Friday Football Fever at 10:15 p.m. on KETK & 11:00 p.m. on FOX 51.