Experienced O-Line could help Gilmer be a deep playoff team again

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Buckeyes hit a few bumps along the road last season, but as the year went on, the team made a consistent improvement, and by the time the playoffs rolled around, Gilmer was once again, a team you didn’t look forward to seeing in your bracket.

“That team kept getting better, and so that’s the goal right now, we’re building from the start, and every day you have to get a little bit better,” said head coach Matt Turner. “Those are the lessons learned from every season.”

What you also learn is how important the men upfront are for your team.

Gilmer historically has one of the most explosives offenses in east texas, but none of those big plays are possible without an experienced o-line.

“Just lets us know how much hard work we need to put in, and how much we need to grind because the tempo is set by us,” said guard Devon King. “Everything is set by the o-line and we need to keep pushing, keep working.”

Having returners such as King gives this group of backs even more confidence when their number is called.

“It makes me very excited because when I see a gap, I’m going to hit it,” said running back Darrell Bush, who rushed for 848 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

This line will be tested early.

The Buckeyes open the season at home, against the highly touted Atlanta Rabbits, before traveling to Van, followed by Paris, Carthage, and Newton.

“Every week you’ve got to be your best, so that helps because it’s a motivation,” said Turner. “Our guys know how good the people are we play and so, you have to bring your best every day to get better to beat the best.”

While that pre-district lineup is daunting, in Gilmer, the hard way just feels like the right way.

“This has been my family since I’ve been in the 5th or 6th grade,” said King. “It’s every Gilmer boy’s dream to be a Gilmer Buckeye.”

