Experienced coaching veteran Mike Richardson takes over as A.D. at Cumberland Academy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cumberland Academy has a new athletics director and head boys basketball coach.

Mike Richardson, who brings in 27 years of coaching experience at all levels from middle school to division-one college, takes over the reins of the Knights sports programs.

Richardson will have some big shoes to fill.

Brian Crawford, who held the post the last two years, drastically helped elevate the performance of a number of Cumberland’s athletic teams, which have only been competing in the UIL ranks the last four years.

Crawford’s boys basketball team this past season won a school record 16 games and was the first Cumberland team sport to make the UIL playoffs.

Crawford left Cumberland this summer to become the associate head coach for the Chapel Hill Bulldogs boys basketball team under head coach Akimba Johnson.

Richardson was an assistant coach under Crawford during the 2018-19 season.

