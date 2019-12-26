Everton-Newcastle United Preview

Carlo Ancelotti got the two most important things a coach wants in his debut – a clean sheet defensively and a late winner. Everton look to ride that momentum into his second match in charge Saturday at St James’ Park when they face a Newcastle United side still lurching from match to match in terms of consistency.

In some ways, it is still remarkable Ancelotti is even at Goodison Park considering his surprise sacking from Napoli after guiding them to the knockout round of the Champions League, but the task of getting the Toffees (6-4-9) going will be a challenge even for someone of his nous and experience.

For one match, though, things looked positive as Everton nicked Burnley 1-0 on Boxing Day. Dominic Calvert-Lewin accounted for the separation between the sides in the 80th minute, heading home a stellar cross from Djibril Sibide for his eighth goal in all competitions.

“Today for me was really special. The reception was fantastic here at Goodison Park,” Ancelotti told the Liverpool Echo. “The atmosphere in the Premier League didn’t change. The people that come to the stadium enjoy football. For me today it was a special day.”

The 22-year-old Calvert-Lewin appears poised to make a breakthrough. His six goals in league play match his total for all of last term in 732 fewer minutes, and he has been far more efficient – Calvert-Lewin has scored his six goals on 31 shots compared to the 56 needed last season.

“He is a fantastic striker in my opinion, strong with the head,” Ancelotti said of Calvert-Lewin, offering tempered praise of his No. 9.”Where he can improve and he has to improve is the movement without the ball. He has to be more focused on the goal.

“He is really generous so he moves up and down, left and right, he has to stay, in my opinion, more focused in the centre of the box.”

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last four league matches (2-2-0), a run that started under caretaker manager and current assistant Duncan Ferguson. Everton have also recorded back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since starting the season with a draw at Crystal Palace and win over Watford in the first two matchdays.

Despite starting Boxing Day in the top half of the table, Newcastle (7-4-8) have struggled stringing together top-class efforts and ground out wins at times. When things have gone pear-shaped for the Magpies, it has happened in rapid fashion, and such was the case Thursday at Old Trafford versus Manchester United.

After being staked to an early lead through Matty Longstaff – the younger Longstaff has bagged both his goals against United – it all came undone defensively as the Red Devils roared for three goals before intermission and added a fourth just after the restart in Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat.

“It’s a harsh lesson for us that you cannot make the mistakes we have just made,” Magpies manager Steve Bruce told Chronicle Live after the match. “They have quality at the top end of the pitch but I thought for half an hour we were good. We gifted them a goal to start with.

“All of a sudden the game is away from you. If you chase it they will rip you to bits. We stuck at it but it was a tough afternoon for us.”

It was the fourth time this season the Toons have shipped three or more goals in a contest, and it was a particularly discouraging performance considering Newcastle had conceded just two goals in their previous four contests.

Bruce did have an eye on potentially picking up points from this match as both Andy Carroll and Jonjo Shelvey were unused substitutes versus Manchester United, while starters Dwight Gayle and Christian Atsu were lifted around the hour mark with the match well decided.

After winning just one of the previous 11 matchups (1-1-9) between the sides, Newcastle claimed four of the six points in the two meetings last term. That includes a 3-2 victory in the corresponding fixture at St James in which the Magpies rallied from two down in the final 25 minutes.

Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison put the Toffees ahead in the first 32 minutes, but a dynamic duo of since-departed Magpies – Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez grabbed the match by the scruff of the neck and combined for three goals in 19 minutes, with Perez bagging a brace in the 81st and 84th minutes.