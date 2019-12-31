Everton-Manchester City Preview

Looking to end their run of holiday fixtures on a positive note, Manchester City looks to keep the pressure on Leicester City for second Wednesday when they host a resurgent Everton side who looks to continue their positive form under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

After their meltdown at Wolverhampton last Friday which for all intents and purposes made Liverpool champions-elect to ring in the new year, Manchester City (13-2-5) bounced back with a gritty 2-0 victory over surprise package Sheffield United on Sunday.

In some ways, the two-time champions were fortunate, as a controversial play that involved referee Chris Kavanagh obstructing John Fleck from running onto a pass, which resulted in a City counterattack in which Kevin De Bruyne set Sergio Aguero loose for the first goal of the match on 52 minutes, a goal that withstood a VAR review.

De Bruyne continued his imperious form by getting his name on the scoresheet eight minutes from time as City remained one point back of Leicester City for second but still looking over the horizon for any sign of Liverpool – unbeaten and 14 points clear of the champs with a match in hand.

“Today we had to win… I am so happy because we needed the three points,” Aguero told City’s official website after helping coach Pep Guardiola record his 100th Premier League victory with the club in just 134 matches. “Now Liverpool is too hard. We have to focus just on winning because we need to play Champions League next season. We have to play the same way and see what happens.”

Aguero’s return, which was short-circuited at Molineux because of Ederson’s red card, was a welcome sight as City’s all-time leading goal-scorer bagged his 10th goal in 15 league matches. De Bruyne continues to chase Thierry Henry’s single-season Premier League record of 20 assists, notching No. 13 on Aguero’s goal, and the Belgium international has three goals and four assists in his last four league matches.

Ederson will be available after serving his one-match ban and likely will be restored over Claudio Bravo.

Ancelotti, who succeeded Guardiola at Bayern Munich from 2016-17 after the Spaniard’s four-season run at the Bundesliga giants resulted in three league titles but no Champions League glory, has given Everton the time-honoured new manager bounce.

The Toffees (7-4-9) have put some distance between themselves and the relegation scrap, moving seven points clear of the drop into 10th place while also lurking six back of Manchester United for fifth and a spot in Europe next season. Ancelotti has overseen a pair of wins since his arrival, including a 2-1 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday thanks to a double by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 22-year-old has scored all three goals in Everton’s last two wins, and the Toffees are 3-2-0 in their last five overall after Marco Silva was sacked following their shambolic Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool on Dec. 4.

“He is a fantastic striker in my opinion,” Ancelotti told the Times about Calvert-Lewin. “Fantastic with the head and clever in the box, sharp, but he is young. For this reason he has to improve. He is a humble guy. He doesn’t talk a lot. I think he is going to be in the top in England and in Europe. He has all the quality to be a top striker.”

Calvert-Lewin has five goals in his last five league matches and a team-best 10 overall in all competitions.

Still, there is a huge gulf in quality Everton are crossing with this match compared to the likes of Burnley and Newcastle, and their track record at the Etihad and overall versus Manchester City does not portend good things. The Toffees have dropped four on the spin with a 3-1 loss in the reverse fixture and are winless in their last nine trips to the blue side of Manchester in all competitions (0-4-5) since a 2-1 victory in December 2010.

Everton have been outscored 15-6 in those road matches while recording just one clean sheet.

Riyad Mahrez’s goal on 71 minutes proved decisive after Gabriel Jesus and Calvert-Lewin traded goals nine minutes apart in the first half. Raheem Sterling salted away the victory with City’s third in the 84th minute, giving him four goals in his last five matches against the Toffees.