Everton-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Though Everton ended their lengthy Premier League slide, the key now is whether they’re able to build on a much-needed victory.

The Toffees eye back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time Saturday when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shockingly stuck in the drop zone prior to last weekend, Everton (3-1-5) finally showed some passion and determination in winning 2-0 over visiting West Ham United last Saturday. Bernard scored early and Gylfi Sigurdsson came off the bench late for a goal as the Toffees snapped their four-game league losing streak, during which they were outscored 9-2.

Whilst the result was massive, the focus for Everton going forward is to play with that type of heart and form shown against the Hammers. The Toffees are 15th in the Premier League table, just two points out of the relegation zone.

“Of course we are happy, but it is not the moment to switch off,” manager Marco Silva told Everton’s official website. “I start to think about what we did and what we should do in the next few days to start to prepare well for the next game. The performance is the main thing. Not just because we won the game, but the way we won the game.”

The challenge is to repeat that this weekend against Brighton (2-3-4), who are actually one point and one place below Everton in the table. The Seagulls were unable to build on a shocking 3-0 victory over Spurs prior to the recent international break whilst falling 2-1 to newcomers Aston Villa last weekend.

It was a rather heartbreaking defeat for Brighton, who went ahead 1-0 on Adam Webster’s 21st-minute goal, but went a man down in the 35th after Aaron Mooy’s second yellow card of the match. The Seagulls conceded the equaliser right before half-time and then gave up Matt Targett’s winner in the 94th minute.

“It’s tough because the players were amazing and gave me everything.” manager Graham Potter told Brighton’s official website. “We were positive, and that’s what makes it more difficult to take … the game can be cruel.”

Brighton’s Premier League history versus Everton had been somewhat cruel, gaining one point from three meetings before winning 1-0 at home over the Toffees last season on Jurgen Locadia’s goal in the 59th minute.

Everton star forward Richarlison has just two goals this season, but scored twice in a home win over the Seagulls in 2018-19.

Fabian Delph, Morgan Schneiderlin and Seamus Coleman all are healthy and available to feature Saturday for Everton, though defender Yerry Mina is still dealing with a knee issue.