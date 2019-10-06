Everett FG lifts Gardner-Webb past Western Carolina 24-21

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Kurt Everett kicked a field goal with no time remaining to lift Gardner-Webb to a 24-21 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

The score was tied 21-21 when Everett capped a grinding 16-play, 54-yard drive with a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-3) the win.

Kalen Whitlow threw for 194 yards and a score for Gardner-Webb. Jayln Cagle ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The teams traded touchdowns early and were tied 14-all at halftime.

Whitlow threw a 52-yard score to Chuma Awanna in the third quarter to put the Runnin’ Bulldogs on top 21-14 but WCU answered with Tyrie Adams’ touchdown run early in the fourth to make it 21-all. Gardner-Webb struggled after that until the final push, which ate up the final 4:24.

Adams had 138 yards and a score passing for the Catamounts (1-4) who are winless against Division I opponents.