Even with lots of new faces, Alto will still pack a ‘Mean Sting’

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – With the high school football regular season kicking off this week, one of our premiere smaller school programs, the Alto Yellow Jackets, are once again expected to take the top spot in their district.

But the ‘Mean Sting’ will be missing some of their top senior leaders from last season, including quarterback/linebacker, Harmon West, as well as one of their top tacklers in Todd Duplichain.

The Jackets only have two starters returning for both sides of the ball, but both Jay Pope and Jackson Howell, look to make major impacts early in the season.

Third-year head coach Ricky Joe Meeks says no matter what level of experience they bring to the field, the Jackets always know what’s expected on the gridiron in alto.

“You know the good thing is, the majority of our kids are Alto kids. We don’t have a ton that are outsiders so to say. So they understand the tradition, they understand the expectations and quite honestly I don’t think any of them would want it any other way which is good. And so it’s going to be exciting it’s going to be fun to watch them develop and mold into those expectations,” Meeks explained.

Alto will be tested early, when they host the Troup Tigers Friday night to open the season at 7:30 p.m.

Alto 2020 varsity football schedule:

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME

Aug. 20 Shelbyville (Scrimmage) Home TBA

Aug. 28 Troup Home 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 Timpson ** (Homecoming) Home 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Carlisle Away 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Winona Away 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 San Augustine Away 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 2 Grapeland (Pink Out) Home 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 9 * Centerville Away 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 16 * Leon *** (Senior Night) Home 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 23 * Normangee Away 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 30 * Groveton Away 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 6 Open

*Denotes District Game / ** Homecoming / *** Senior Night