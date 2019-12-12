Evee scores 17 to lead VMI past Ferrum 78-60

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Travis Evee registered 17 points as VMI got past Division III Ferrum College 78-60 on Wednesday night.

Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points for VMI (5-7), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jake Stephens added three assists.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 17 points for the Panthers. Nick Helton added 17 points.

VMI takes on Virginia Tech on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories