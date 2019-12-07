Evee leads balanced VMI attack in rout over Stetson

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Travis Evee, a 6-foot true freshman, scored 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and VMI beat Stetson 88-61 on Saturday.

Evee – off the bench – was 6 of 10 overall and led the Keydets (4-7) who were 30 of 55 (54.5%) and 18 of 38 (47.4%) from 3-point range.

Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points for VMI, Myles Lewis scored 12 and Louis Tang 11. VMI’s 18 3s solidified their No. 4 ranking for 3-point shooting (12 makes per game).

Rob Perry had 19 points for the Hatters (5-6) and Wheza Panzo added 11 points.

VMI takes on Ferrum at home on Wednesday. Stetson plays Longwood at home next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories