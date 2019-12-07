Evee leads balanced VMI attack in rout over Stetson

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Travis Evee, a 6-foot true freshman, scored 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and VMI beat Stetson 88-61 on Saturday.

Evee – off the bench – was 6 of 10 overall and led the Keydets (4-7) who were 30 of 55 (54.5%) and 18 of 38 (47.4%) from 3-point range.

Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points for VMI, Myles Lewis scored 12 and Louis Tang 11. VMI’s 18 3s solidified their No. 4 ranking for 3-point shooting (12 makes per game).

Rob Perry had 19 points for the Hatters (5-6) and Wheza Panzo added 11 points.

VMI takes on Ferrum at home on Wednesday. Stetson plays Longwood at home next Sunday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com