Eugenie Bouchard beats top-seeded Kuznetsova in Istanbul

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP)Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard stretched her winning streak to four matches for the first time in two years by beating top-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-2 Thursday in the second round of the Istanbul Tennis Championship.

Ranked 272nd and playing as a qualifier, Bouchard had three match points at 5-4 in the second set before Kuznetsova forced a deciding set. The Russian was one of four seeded players knocked out in Thursday’s second-round matches.

Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 but lost to Petra Kvitova, will next face Danka Kovinic in the quarterfinals. Kovinic eliminated sixth-seeded Alison van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-4.

Bouchard last went on such a run in 2018 when she won six straight from qualifying to the semifinals in Luxembourg.

Also, second-seeded Rebecca Peterson swept into the quarterfinals when her second-round opponent Margarita Gasparyan retired with a knee injury at 3-2 down in the first set.

Third-seeded Polona Hercog reached the quarterfinals by beating Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4. Tereza Martincova produced another surprise result with her defeat of No. 4 Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour, 9 minutes. Patricia Maria Tig knocked out eighth-seeded Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-0.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar