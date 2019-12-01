Etienne’s late FTs gives Texas Southern 76-73 win over Lamar

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Bryson Etienne made two free throws in the final seconds to secure Texas Southern’s 76-73 win over Lamar on Saturday night.

Texas Southern (2-5) led throughout most of the second half but could never pull away from the Cardinals who trailed 74-73 following Avery Sullivan’s layup with six seconds remaining. Etienne calmly sank two free throws for the win with five seconds left. Lamar’s Davion Buster missed a 3 at the buzzer.

John Walker III led Texas Southern with a career-best 20 points. Justin Hopkins added 10 with seven rebounds.

Buster finished with 23 points, tying his career high, for Lamar (4-4) which has lost three in a row. Sullivan contributed 14 points while grabbing 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories