Estonian driver Ott Tänak wins World Rally Championship

BARCELONA, Spain (AP)Estonian driver Ott Tanak won the World Rally Championship title on Sunday after finishing the Rally of Spain in second place.

Tanak’s victory ended a 15-year-dominance of the title by French drivers Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier.

Tanak and co-pilot Martin Jarveoja won the title with one round to spare in their Toyota.

”It’s difficult to say the pressure I felt this weekend, it was next level,” Tanak said. ”I never wanted to take risks but my mother said yesterday evening that if I want something I can make it happen. I just had to make it happen.”

Thierry Neuville won the race in northeastern Spain’s Catalonia region.

