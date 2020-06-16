Entire high school baseball team kneels during national anthem

DES MOINES, Iowa (KETK) – An entire Iowa high school baseball team took a knee during the national anthem Monday night and is making headlines across the country.

This comes as protests continue around the world over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor as well as all other victims of police brutality.

The Des Moines Roosevelt baseball team kneeled as the anthem played while their coaches stood behind them with their hands on the athletes’ shoulders.

The school’s Activities Manager told our Des Moines affiliate WHO 13 that he supports the team’s decision.

The video has been gaining extra traction because Iowa is the first state in the country to resume high school sports amidst the pandemic shutdown.

Texas allowed youth sports to begin Monday night and Little Leagues across the Piney Woods held their first games.