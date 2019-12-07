English lifts St. Bonaventure over Hofstra 73-45

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Jaren English had 17 points as Saint Bonaventure rolled past Hofstra 73-45 on Saturday.

Dominick Welch had 17 points and six rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (5-4), which earned its fourth straight win. Bobby Planutis added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Osun Osunniyi had 8 points and 16 rebounds and Kyle Lofton had a career-high 11 assists.

Hofstra totaled 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Desure Buie had 17 points for the Pride (6-4).

Saint Bonaventure faces Gannon at home next Saturday. Hofstra plays Stony Brook at home on Tuesday.

