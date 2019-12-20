Eichel’s availability in question as Sabres host Kings

The Buffalo Sabres might be without high-scoring captain Jack Eichel for a second straight game when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

Eichel was a late scratch on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers because of an ongoing upper-body ailment.

The 23-year-old participated in warmups but did not return to the bench for the start of the contest, ending his career-high 17-game point streak. The run fell one game shy of matching the franchise record.

Eichel, who has a team-high 24 goals, practiced on Friday as well, centering the top line with rookie Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart. Eichel told reporters afterward that his status against the Kings was still undecided.

“It’s not something that came out of nowhere,” Eichel said of his ailment. “I guess you could say I’ve been dealing with it a little bit.”

The Sabres also lost centers Evan Rodrigues and Johan Larsson to injuries during the 6-1 loss in Philadelphia.

Rodrigues, who was hit in the back of the left ankle with a shot early in the third period, returned to practice on Friday. Larsson did not.

Rodrigues remains day-to-day, Buffalo coach Ralph Krueger said, but Larsson will miss at least the next two games with an upper-body injury.

Regardless of whether Eichel plays against the Kings, the Sabres expect a better effort than what they delivered against the Flyers.

“I promise you, we won’t come out like that on Saturday,” Buffalo right wing Kyle Okposo told reporters.

The Kings have earned points in six consecutive contests (4-0-2) heading into the finale of their season-long six-game road trip.

Los Angeles exited a 3-2 overtime loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday feeling frustrated, however. The Kings allowed a 6-on-5 goal with 1:43 left in the third period and the winner 1:11 into overtime.

“We can’t let this one keep us down,” Kings defenseman Joakim Ryan told reporters after the loss. “Try to get a win in Buffalo.”

Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan didn’t single anyone out, but said the team needs more production from certain players.

Dustin Brown, who tied captain Anze Kopitar for the team lead with 22 goals last season, has one in the past 12 games.

Alex Iafallo, who was fourth on the Kings with 15 goals last season, has one in the past 18 games and none in the past 12.

“We’ve got to find a way to dig in as a group, and get more from everybody,” McLellan said. “Not a large amount, but one or two percent more, and find a way to finish the trip off in the right way.”

Buffalo goalies Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark were alternating starts during the early part of the season. Hutton made 47 saves in a 3-0 win in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, a team record for saves in a shutout.

Ullmark has since taken over as the No. 1 goalie and he’ll likely start against the Kings, especially after Hutton surrendered six goals in his second straight outing on Thursday.

McLellan hopes to end the road trip on a high note before heading home to play the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Monday, followed by the three-day Christmas break.

“We’ve got one left,” McLellan said of the road trip. “Individually, we’ve gotten pretty good performances from most people. It’s going to ebb and flow throughout the trip, the fatigue factor, the health factor kicks in and the lack of practice also kicks in.”

