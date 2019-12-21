Eggleston, Kus lead Arkansas State’s rally past UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP)Melo Eggleston had 14 points off the bench and Canberk Kus hit a clutch 3-pointer to lift Arkansas State to a 62-59 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Jerry Johnson had 13 points for Arkansas State (9-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Kus, who scored 13 points, made a 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining to give the Red Wolves a 62-57 lead.

UL Monroe was up 29-23 at halftime and held onto the lead until a layup by Eggleston gave Arkansas State a 59-57 lead with 6:59 remaining in regulation. Kus hit a jumper shortly afterward to give the Red Wolves a 54-53 advantage and they led the remainder of the game.

Tyree White had 14 points for the Warhawks (4-6, 0-2), who have lost four in a row. Michael Ertel added 13 points. Jalen Hodge had 10 points and six rebounds.

Arkansas State faces Freed-Hardeman at home on Dec. 28. Louisiana-Monroe plays at Butler on Dec. 28.

