Edwards leads Pepperdine past Cent. Arkansas 92-79

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Kessler Edwards had a career-high 30 points plus 12 rebounds as Pepperdine topped Central Arkansas 92-79 on Saturday.

Colbey Ross had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (5-6). Kameron Edwards added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Skylar Chavez had 11 points for the hosts.

Eddy Kayouloud had 18 points for the Bears (1-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Hayden Koval added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Rylan Bergersen had 13 points and six assists.

Pepperdine plays Portland State at home on Tuesday. Central Arkansas takes on Incarnate Word at home on Wednesday.

