Edwards-Helaire in uniform for No. 1 LSU in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP)Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is in uniform and is participating in pregame warmups for No. 1 LSU’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma.

Edwards-Helaire, a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the Tigers’ leading rusher, missed practice this week after hurting his hamstring last week. Coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday he expected Edwards-Helaire’s availability to be a game-time decision.

The standout junior ran with no obvious difficulty as he caught passes and lined up at running back beside quarterback Joe Burrow with the first-team offense.

Edwards-Helaire leads the undefeated Tigers (13-0) with 1,290 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. Freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery Jr. and Chris Curry could play more prominent roles if Edwards-Helaire is limited or can’t play.

