East Texas native Adrian Peterson signs with the Detroit Lions

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 15: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (KETK/AP) — The Detroit Lions announced the signing of Adrian Peterson on Monday.

The 35-year-old running back comes to Detroit after being released by Washington. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Palestine native is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. He rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington.

Peterson’s 898 yards in 2019 would have led the Lions in rushing in any of the past six seasons.

Detroit opens the season this weekend at home against Chicago.