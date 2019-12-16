East Texas native Adrian Peterson moves into Top 5 all-time in rushing yards

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 15: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Maryland (KETK) – East Texas native and Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson joined an elite group on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Palestine graduate moved into fifth all-time on the NFL’s rushing list, behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore, and Barry Sanders. Peterson has now rushed for 14,102 yards in his legendary career.

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career carries @AdrianPeterson becomes the 10th player in NFL history to do so #HTTR pic.twitter.com/JGC7g5a9NJ — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 15, 2019

In another milestone, Peterson tied Walter Payton for fourth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history with his 110th score. The future Hall-of-Famer ran for 66 yards on 16 carries.

Sadly, the Redskins could not come through for Peterson as they lost to the Eagles 37-27.