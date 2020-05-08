East Texas gymnast chasing olympic spot after overcoming injury

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In early April, Chireno native, Hannah Hagle, made a phone call to her coaches at Texas East Gymnastics in Tyler, letting them know, she was ready to get back on the mat.

“I told them I had unfinished business to do, in elite, and I wanted to accomplish some goals that I wanted to do in previous years,” Hagle said. But I didn’t get the chance to because of injuries and I wanted to be able to go an accomplish those goals this year.”

“When she called and said she had unfinished business I mean I just got chills right now again because, without that fire, it’s hard,” said Texas East Gymnastics co-owner Stacy Panfil-Parsley.

In 2018, Hagle suffered a stress fracture in her back, which took her out of training for a year.

“It was so hard, just not being able to do something you’re so passionate about. Just doing conditioning and flex, it was hard,” said Hagle.”

“There’s just a couple of athletes that we’ve worked with who have the tenacity to attack rehab as she did, and that’s what makes the difference in someone who is great and someone who is good,” said Panfil-Parsley.

Now, with the Tokyo Games postponed until 2021, Hagle, has her eyes set on the biggest stage.

“Words cannot even describe it because this is something I’ve been working toward my whole life and to have setback, after setback, after setback, and to finally come back that big would be amazing,” said Hagle.

No one knows where Hannah’s gymnastics journey will end. But this East Texan plans to have it finished, on her terms.

Watch the video to see the story.