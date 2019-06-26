East Texas baseball coach stresses need to extend netting at big league ballparks

Twice in the past month, a couple of people including a young child in Houston have been hit by foul balls at major league baseball games

Tuesday the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to do something about it.

The Dodgers CEO announced they will be extending protective netting at their park because “fan safety is of the utmost importance.”

They will make changes to their netting configuration once a study is complete. Currently, it extends to the ends of each dugout as mandated by the major league baseball.

No word on when this will happen though.

Less than a month ago, a 4-year-old girl was struck in the head by a foul ball in Houston. Sunday, a girl at Dodger Stadium was also hit by an incoming ball.

Brook hill baseball coach Jerry Courtney says he had a similar incident as the pitching coach at Florida College while he was looking down at a pitching chart.

“I mean I got my jaw broken my first year as a coach in junior college. You know all I heard was heads up. And the next thing I knew I was six weeks with my mouth wired shut. There’s nothing lost in the fan experience by moving the nets down. In fact, it enhances it. You know, when you can sit in the stands and know that you’re gonna be safe, that’s gonna make the overall experience more enjoyable. The players are gonna feel more comfortable,” said Courtney.

The Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox have already announced plans to extend their netting from foul pole to foul pole.

