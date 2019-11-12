East Texan, UT running back earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose National Player of the Week award

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas running back and Carthage alumnus Keaontay Ingram has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for Week 11.

Ingram had 16 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Longhorns 27-24 win over No. 16 Kansas State on Saturday.

The sophomore running back’s first touchdown was a 34-yard game-tying run that capped off a 75-yard drive. Ingram’s second touchdown was a 12-yard rush that gave the Longhorns a 24-14 lead.