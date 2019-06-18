East Texan sings ‘God Bless America’ at Astros game

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Singing has been a part of Tony Black’s life since he was very young.

The Whitehouse ISD executive director of technology has now sang at a Texas Rangers and at a Houston Astros game this season.

The latter coming Sunday when Black belted out “God Bless America’ during the 7th inning of the Astros 12-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Black had previously sang the national anthem twice at Rangers games in Arlington.

He explains that 13 years ago, he had to audition by singing on the field to get his first opportunity. But now, with most big league clubs, aspiring performers can simply audition by emailing a sample of their work.

“Just open audition situation where just sent some files to them and they liked what they heard. And they said come join us, and do that for us. And so it was just a great honor,” said Black.

And he does not plan on stopping there.

“I made the thought that I’m gonna try to see if can just go around the country and try to hit them all, see what will happen,” he laughs.

Black explains his love for singing as a “message that can be presented through a song that you can’t do any other way.”

“It just brings joy and happiness to people,” he adds which is a reason why he’s enjoyed his opportunities to sing at sporting events.

He also hopes the NFL MVP will take notice, and help him perform at a Chiefs game.

” So, you know, Pat Mahomes if you’re listening, I’d love to come to Kansas City and represent Whitehouse there.”

Watch the video to see the story.