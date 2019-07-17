East Texan Brandon Jones will lead Texas Longhorns secondary in 2019

Former Nacogdoches Dragon, Brandon Jones, had to make a decision this offseason, enter the NFL draft, or spend one more season with the Texas Longhorns.

He chose to stay in Austin.

This East Texan still has something to prove, on the Forty Acres.

If you ask UT head football coach, Tom Herman, what he thinks about his senior safety, he’ll talk about Jones’ character, before football.

“He’s a marry your daughter kind of guy, you know, I mean he does everything right, on and off the field, and oh by the way, he’s a really good football player,” said Herman.

A really good football player, who is looking to fill a leadership hole left on the back end of the defense, after fellow East Texan, Kris Boyd, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

“Kris was definitely one of the hardest workers I know, and I took it upon myself to always compete with him when I had the opportunity,” said Jones who was honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2018.

Jones has the most experience in the Texas secondary, and while he’s not the loudest on the team, his actions on the field, command accountability.

“I think he’s really, really chomping at the bit, he’s not really a raw raw guy, he;s not going to say a whole lot but guys really respect him and if he can stay healthy, he should have a really, really good season,” said Herman.

“Anytime you have a guy like that, that can call the plays call out any checks and things like that it’s always big for you so seeing him back there we have a lot of confidence in the secondary,” said Horns’ defensive end Malcolm Roach

In 2018, Texas capped off a 10-win season, with a 28-21 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.

But for Jones, who had thoughts about heading to the NFL, he and the Longhorns have some unfinished business in the Big 12.

“Obviously the Sugar Bowl was a great win for us, a great building block and confidence builder for us as a team, but at the end of the day, we just want to be able to you know make it back here to AT&T Stadium and win,” explained Jones.

Texas will be tested early this season, because after opening the year against Louisiana Tech at home, they will host the LSU Tigers on September 7th.