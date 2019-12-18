Early National Signing Day: East Texans ink with major colleges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – High school seniors student-athletes across East Texas signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

KETK News had reporters across the region to speak with them on their special day. Watch the videos to see our coverage.

Alto

Cayle Irvin signed with Bethel College to play center. In his high school career, he was on the offensive line and a linebacker.

Photo: Alto ISD

Chapel Hill

Khalan Griffin signs with Rice University to play running back.

Diboll

Lumberjacks Defensive tackle Herbert Gums is bound for the blue turf of Boise State.

Gilmer

Casey Irons penned his National Letter of Intent with the Colorado State Rams, a member of the Mountain West Conference. He will play as a defensive end.

Jacksonville

Chris Carpenter of the Jacksonville Indians signed with the University of Colorado, a member of the Pac-12 Conference. Carpenter played as a wide receiver and cornerback.

John Tyler

Kitan Crawford signs with Texas as a Cornerback.

LONGVIEW

Keaton King signed with the Grayson Community College baseball team. Malik Henry signed with the George Mason University basketball team. Zekyia Robinson signed with the North Carolina Central University softball team. Jordan McClain signed with the University of Houston softball team. Mallory Burgess signed with the Universit of Southern Mississippi soccer team. Kennedy Cameron signed with the Norfolk State University softball team. Kerris Cameron signed with the Norfolk State University softball team. Cade Bruce signed with the Stephen F. Austin University golf team. Kayla Smith signed with the Centenary College cheer team. Avery Cotton signed with the University of Arkansas – Rich Moutain tennis team. Simran Kortikere signed with the University of Texas tennis team. Julia Miller signed with the LeTourneau University tennis team.

Haynes King signed with Texas A&M University to play quarterback.

Sawyer Goram-Welch signed with the University of Texas as a defensive lineman.

Lufkin

Halea Wells signed with Southern Arkansas University Tech as a softball pitcher.

Natalie Narramore signed with the University of the Ozarks swim team.

Cy Murphy signed with the Angelina College baseball team as a right-handed pitcher.

Jerrin Thompson signed with the University of Texas football team as a safety.

Ja’Lynn Polk signed with the Texas Tech University football team as a receiver.

Pine Tree

J.J. Sparkman signed with Texas Tech University’s football team as a wide receiver.

Tyler Lee

Elliot Davidson signed with the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals as a defensive back. Jamal Ligon signed with UTSA Football as a defensive end. Mark Patton signed with TJC Football as a tight end.

Whitehouse

Peyton Kennedy signed with Houston Baptist to play linebacker on Wednesday morning. He played the same position for the Wildcats as they advanced to the playoffs for the first time in six years.