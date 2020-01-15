Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award to name winner Wednesday evening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be presented Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

The annual award recognizes the best offensive player in Division I football for the past year who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.

Five players have been named finalists for the award. They are:

Charlie Brewer, QB, Baylor, Jr. – Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS) Big-12

Shane Buechele, QB, SMU, Jr.-GT – Arlington, TX (Lamar HS) American Athletic Conference

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State, Junior – La Grange, TX (La Grange HS) Big Ten

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma, Sr. – Houston, TX (Channelview HS) Big 12

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma, Jr. – Richmond, TX (Foster HS) Big 12

Charlie Brewer – Has started 29 of last 30 games for Baylor. Brewer was a 2019 All-Big 12 honorable mention (Coaches), 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 selection (Phil Steele), 2019 Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, 2019 Maxwell Award watch list. He is the fourth player in BU history to throw for 6,000+ yards in his career (now has 7,531, putting him in sole possession of third place on the BU career list). He has 17 career rushing TDs, putting him in sole possession of fourth place in program history. His career completion percentage of .643 is second-best in BU history (RGIII, .671) Brewer has posted 18 career 200+ passing yard games, good for 3rd most in program history. The Austin native has eclipsed 300 yards passing 11 times, becoming the third player in program history with 10 or more games of 300+ yards passing. Brewer has passed for 400+ yards twice, fifth most in BU history (Robert Griffin III, Bryce Petty, Blake Szymanski, Nick Florence).

Shane Buechele – Leads the American Athletic Conference in passing yards (3,626, 8th NCAA), passing touchdowns (33, 6th NCAA), completions per game (23.33, 10th NCAA) and points responsible for (216, 9th NCAA). Buechele ranks second in total offense (310.9) and third in passing efficiency (152.5). He also tied the SMU record for single-season touchdowns and set a program record with 11 straight games with multiple passing TDs. His single-season passing yard total only trails Kyle Padron’s 3,828 in 2010.

Buechele was a Maxwell Award Semifinalist, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Semifinalist, All-American Athletic Conference First team, was on the Manning Award Watch List, College Football Performance Awards Watch List, and was a member of Dave Campbell’s All-Texas College Team – Offense.

J.K. Dobbins – J.K. Dobbins ranks fourth in the nation with 1,829 yards rushing and sixth with 20 touchdowns. He has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games and rushed for 100 or more yards in nine of 13 games. Dobbins ranks second all-time in rushing at Ohio State with 4,285 yards. He was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

Dobbins has played his best against the best competition, averaging over 175.0 yards/game against four Top 15 defenses. He rushed for 172 yards vs. Michigan State’s No. 4 ranked rush defense, 163 yards vs. Wisconsin’s No. 1 ranked rush defense, 157 vs. Penn State’s No. 4 defense, 211 with four TDS vs. Michigan’s No. 13 rush defense and 172 yards vs. Wisconsin’s No. 7 defense in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Jalen Hurts – Hurts the Heisman Trophy runner-up, leads the nation in yards per pass attempt (11.8; the FBS record is 11.6), yards per completion (16.4), points responsible for per game (23.7; tied) and touchdowns accounted for (51; tied), while ranking third in total offense (376.1 ypg) and passing efficiency rating (200.3; the single-season FBS record is 199.4). He also ranks fourth nationally in completion percentage (.718; OU record is .709 by Baker Mayfield in 2016), seventh in rushing touchdowns (18; second among QBs) and 10th in passing touchdowns (32). He averages 279.5 passing yards and 96.5 rushing yards per contest.

Hurts has compiled 4,889 yards of total offense (3,634 passing, 1,255 rushing) and is second among OU quarterbacks in single-season rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (Jack Mildren had 1,289 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs in 1971). He is just four total TDs shy of the school record of 55 set by Sam Bradford in 2008. Hurts was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. This is Jalen’s second time to be a finalist for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. The first time was his freshman year at Alabama.

CeeDee Lamb – Lamb, already a Walter Camp Foundation and FWAA first-team All-American, collected his third first-team All-America honor this year to become Oklahoma’s fifth consensus All-American in the last four years (wide receiver Dede Westbrook in 2016 and tight end Mark Andrews, offensive tackle Orlando Brown and quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2017). Prior to 2016, OU had not produced a consensus All-American since 2004. Sooners have now earned 82 all-time consensus All-America honors.

Lamb ranks third nationally with 14 receiving touchdowns and seventh with his 20.8 yards per catch. The junior also ranks 11th in the country with his 100.7 receiving yards per game despite ranking 69th with 4.8 catches per contest.

The Richmond, Texas, product has made at least one touchdown reception in nine of his 12 games this season and is tied for the lead among Power Five players with six games of 135-plus receiving yards. He also leads the nation’s non-seniors with his 32 career receiving TDs and 3,173 career receiving yards. Lamb ranks second at OU in career receiving TDs, fourth in career receiving yards, and 16th in career all-purpose yards in just under three years of competition

The winner will be announced at the award banquet in Tyler, Texas on January 15, 2020. All finalists will be invited to the event and the emcee is Ron Franklin, legendary sports commentator, former voice of ESPN College Football and the Houston Oilers.

Thank you to the award sponsors: City of Tyler, BMW of Tyler, Brookshire Grocery Company, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, Clements Fluids Management, LLC, Patterson Commercial Property Group, R.W. Fair Foundation, Southside Bank, TDI Air Conditioning/James and Sharon Wynne, Chesley and Ted W. Walters, Austin Bank, Prothro, Wilhelmi & Co., Tyler Morning Telegraph, American State Bank, Texas Bank and Trust, Tyler Junior College, and the University of Texas at Tyler.

This is the seventh year for the award. Previous finalists and winners are listed below.

2013 Finalists

Jace Amaro, Texas Tech, Tight End, Junior – San Antonio, TX (MacArthur HS)

Mike Evans, Texas A&M, Wide Receiver, Sophomore – Galveston, TX (Ball HS)

James Franklin, Missouri, Quarterback, Senior – Corinth, TX (Lake Dallas, HS)

Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, Quarterback, Sophomore – Kerrville, TX (Tivy HS)

*Bryce Petty, Baylor, Quarterback, Junior – Midlothian, HS (Midlothian HS)

2014 Finalists

Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State, Junior – Plano, Texas (Frisco Liberty HS)

J. T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State, RS Freshman – Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider HS)

*Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU, Junior – Dallas, Texas (West Mesquite HS)

Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma, Freshman – Pflugerville, Texas (Hendrickson HS)

Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor, Senior – Midlothian, Texas (Midlothian HS)

2015 Finalists

Trevone Boykin, TCU, QB, Senior – Dallas, Texas (West Mesquite HS)

Corey Coleman, Baylor, WR, Junior – Richardson, Texas (Pearce HS)

Josh Doctson, TCU, WR, Senior – Mansfield, Texas (Legacy HS)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS)

*Greg Ward, Jr., Houston, QB, Junior – Tyler, Texas (John Tyler HS)

2016 Finalists

*D’Onta Foreman, Texas, RB, Junior – Texas City, TX (Texas City HS)

Jalen Hurts, Alabama, QB, Freshman – Channelview, TX (Channelview HS)

Patrick Mahomes, II, Texas Tech, QB, Junior – Whitehouse, TX (Whitehouse HS)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS)

Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma, WR, Senior – Cameron, TX (Cameron Yoe HS)

2017 Finalists

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, QB, Graduate – Wichita Falls, TX (Rider HS)

Ronald Jones, II, USC, TB, Junior – McKinney, TX (McKinney North HS)

*Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Senior – Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS)

Jarrett Stidham, Auburn, QB, Sophomore – Stephenville, TX (Stephenville HS)

James Washington, Oklahoma State, WR, Senior – Stamford, TX (Stamford HS)

2018 Finalists

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State, RB, Sophomore – Wylie, TX (Wylie East HS) – Pac-12

D’Eriq King, Houston, QB, Junior – Manvel, TX (Manvel HS) – American Athletic Conf.

Greg Little, Ole Miss, OL, Junior – Allen, TX (Allen HS) – SEC

*Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Allen, TX (Allen HS) – Big 12

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, WR, Sophomore – Ft. Worth, TX (South Hills HS) – Big 12

Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M, RB, Junior – Houston, TX (C.E. King HS) – SEC

*Denotes winner

