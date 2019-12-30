Eagles G Brooks, RB Sanders hurt against New York Giants

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Guard Brandon Brooks and running back Miles Sanders were injured Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the NFC East with a 34-17 win over the New York Giants.

Smith left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Brooks injured his right shoulder blocking on the extra point after a Carson Wentz touchdown pass to Joshua Perkins with 1:52 left in the half.

Neither player returned for the banged-up Eagles (9–7), who will be the host for a wild-card game next weekend.

Philadelphia played Sunday without tight end star Zach Ertz (ribs/back), receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and tackle Lane Johnson (ankle).

The Giants (4-12) had a late major injury when center Jon Halapio hurt his left leg. He was carted off. Coach Pat Shurmur said the early diagnosis is a torn Achilles tendon.

Halapio missed most of last season after breaking his right ankle and injuring his lower right leg in September.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories