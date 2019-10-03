Eagles center Jason Kelce, wife welcome new daughter Wyatt

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (KEHL’-see) is tackling a new role: fatherhood.

Kelce and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their new daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, this week.

Kelce and the team posted a photo of mother and baby Thursday.

The baby is holding up two fingers, and Kelce quipped in a social media caption that she “chunked up the deuces on her way out.”

Fans were quick to congratulate the family, ask if she can play cornerback and modify the picture to add a tiny Mummer’s hat on the baby’s head.

Kelce donned a Mummer’s getup for the city’s first-ever Super Bowl parade in February 2018. It was a nod to Philadelphia’s raucous annual New Year parade.