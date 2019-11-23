Eaddy scores 2 TDs, Princeton gets 28-7 win over Penn

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Collin Eaddy rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns as Princeton walked over Pennsylvania 28-7 on Saturday to close out the season with a victory and finish third in the Ivy League.

Ryan Quigley rushed for 92 yards and another score for the Tigers.

Princeton (8-2, 5-2) had won seven straight games before falling to Dartmouth and Yale prior to the Penn victory. Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1) which slipped past Brown 29-23 on Saturday, finished with a share of the Ivy League title as Yale (9-1, 6-1) rallied late to take Harvard 50-43 in overtime.

The Quakers got on the board first when Nick Robinson threw to Rory Starkey Jr. from the 7 with 6:56 left in the first quarter. Eaddy answered when he broke into the end zone from the 3 late in that quarter. Tavish Rice booted a 28-yard field goal late in the second to put the Tigers out front. He had a 23-yarder in the third. Quigley capped the scoring with a 2-yard run with 6:22 remaining in the game.

Robinson threw for 354 yards with Kolton Huber hauling in five passes for 98 yards for Penn (5-5, 3-4) which had won three straight before falling to the Tigers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories