Eaddy runs for 3 TDs, Princeton beats Lafayette 28-3

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) – Collin Eaddy ran 17 times for 89 yards and three touchdowns to help Princeton stay undefeated with a 28-3 win over Lafayette on Friday night.

The No. 21 Tigers (4-0) extended their overall winning streak to 14 games, including their 10-0 season last year.

Eaddy scored twice in the first half, a 1-yard run late in the first quarter and a 5-yard run in the middle of the second to make it 14-0. Jeffrey Kordenbrock kicked a 26-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-3 for the Leopards (0-6) before halftime.

Eaddy finsihed a nine-play, 63-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run on the first possession of the third quarter and, on Princeton’s next drive, Trey Gray capped the scoring with a 4-yard TD run with 5:41 left in the third.

Kevin Davidson was 13 of 20 for 170 yards for Princeton.

