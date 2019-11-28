Eaddy, Caruso lift Santa Clara past Denver 81-64

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Tahj Eaddy had 19 points and Guglielmo Caruso added 18 as Santa Clara topped Denver 81-64 on Wednesday in the Cable Car Classic opener.

Santa Clara opened the game on a 16-2 run and, after Denver closed within 35-31 at the break, scored 45 points in the second half.

Keshawn Justice chipped in 16, and Josip Vrankic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Santa Clara (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Caruso also had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Jase Townsend had 15 points for the Pioneers (2-4). Robert Jones added 14 points and Ade Murkey had eight rebounds.

Santa Clara plays Southeast Missouri at home on Friday. Denver takes on Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

