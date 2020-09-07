Dynamo-Rapids Preview

The statement the Houston Dynamo continue to make has been pretty loud.

Potentially building themselves up as a serious threat in the Western Conference, the visiting Dynamo try for a fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday night against the Colorado Rapids.

Houston (3-2-4) might be playing better than any other squad in MLS at the moment. Especially considering its current three-game run has included two victories over West-leading Sporting Kansas City and the other against conference power Minnesota United FC.

On Saturday against SKC, the Dynamo trailed 1-0 after the half-hour. However, Alberth Elis leveled the match just before the hour mark and Mauro Manotas landed the eventual winner in the 85th minute for the 2-1 victory.

“(Saturday), we really fought to earn the three points,” first-year coach Tab Ramos told the Dynamo’s official website and as posted on the club’s official Twitter page.

“This is one of those wins that you use to build the future of the club. That’s how I see it. It took a lot of character, a lot of fight.

“They’ll be lots of ups and downs as the season goes on, but we can always draw back on this one, and how we fought back.”

Houston, which last won four in a row early during the 2019 campaign, is also trying to extend its current unbeaten stretch versus Colorado to five straight matches.

The Rapids (2-3-3) haven’t won since taking each of their first two matches of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season. However, they’ve posted back-to-back 1-1 draws versus Sporting Kansas City and San Jose, respectively.

Colorado looked as if it was headed to defeat on Saturday at San Jose, however, star 36-year-old veteran Kei Kamara came through, as he has many times before, with the equalizer in the 81st minute. It was the 129th career goal for Kamara, and third in 2020.

“I think with Kei, you have to start with genetics,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser told the official website of MLS. “He’s obviously physically blessed with good genes. And, he takes very good care of himself.

“On top of that, he’s become a student of the game as he’s gone through it for so long. So, if you’re intelligent player and you take care of yourself, and you have good genes, you can have a long career.

“I think he still has plenty to give.”

Kamara has scored eight goals in 23 career matches against the Dynamo, a team he spent two seasons with in 2008 and ’09.

Manotas, meanwhile, has totaled 50 regular-season goals for Houston. That leaves him tied for second in club history. He’s posted five goals in nine career matches versus Colorado.