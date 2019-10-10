Live Now
#bEASTtexas 2019: Friday Football Fever looks at where teams stand, where they might go from here

Duke picked to win ACC; Nwora voted preseason player of year

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Duke is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference while Louisville forward Jordan Nwora is the league’s preseason player of the year.

The ACC released its preseason poll Thursday following a vote of 111 media members at the league’s media day earlier this week in Charlotte.

Duke, which received 51 first place votes and 1,564 voting points, is the preseason favorite for the fourth straight year and the sixth time in seven seasons. Behind preseason freshman of the year Cole Anthony, North Carolina was picked second, followed by Louisville and reigning national champion Virginia.

Nwora and Anthony were joined on the preseason all-ACC team by Duke’s Tre Jones, Notre Dame’s John Mooney and Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC