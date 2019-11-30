Duke, Ohio State headline 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis field

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP)Duke and Ohio State headline the 2020 field for the Battle 4 Atlantis men’s college basketball tournament.

The eight-team field was announced Friday on the final day of this year’s Thanksgiving-week event at the Atlantis resort. The Blue Devils won the second Atlantis tournament in 2012.

The field also includes Creighton, Memphis, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories