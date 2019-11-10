Drew carries Nevada over Loyola Marymount 72-67

RENO, Nev. (AP)Lindsey Drew had 24 points as Nevada narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 72-67 on Saturday night.

Jazz Johnson added 20 points for the Wolf Pack (1-1). Johncarlos Reyes had 10 points and Robby Robinson added nine rebounds.

Eli Scott scored 18 points for the Lions (1-1). Ivan Alipiev added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Nevada takes on Texas-Arlington at home on Tuesday. Loyola Marymount takes on Colorado State at home next Saturday.

