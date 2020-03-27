Drew Brees, wife donate $5 million to Louisiana to feed families in need

NEW ORLEANS (KETK) – New Orleans Saints quarterback and Dallas native Drew Brees and his wife pledged $5 million to support Louisiana amid the coronavirus pandemic affecting families across the state.
“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” Brees posted on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time. After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.
Brees wrote that the goal is to feed 10,000 families across Louisiana for “as long as it takes.”
New Orleans has quickly grown into an epicenter for the pandemic. On Thursday, Gov. Abbott announced an order that would force people to self-quarantine if they flew from New Orleans to anywhere in Texas.
The order also included New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.