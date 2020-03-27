Drew Brees, wife donate $5 million to Louisiana to feed families in need

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) runs off the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 in an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Brees broke the NFL record for career touchdown passes, surpassing Peyton Manning, and the all-time single game completion percentage as well. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

NEW ORLEANS (KETK) – New Orleans Saints quarterback and Dallas native Drew Brees and his wife pledged $5 million to support Louisiana amid the coronavirus pandemic affecting families across the state.

“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” Brees posted on Instagram.

Brees wrote that the goal is to feed 10,000 families across Louisiana for “as long as it takes.”

New Orleans has quickly grown into an epicenter for the pandemic. On Thursday, Gov. Abbott announced an order that would force people to self-quarantine if they flew from New Orleans to anywhere in Texas.

The order also included New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.