Dream-Sun Preview

Headed to the playoffs, the Connecticut Sun have one more chance to build some momentum heading into the postseason.

The Sun close out this unique and challenging regular season against the improved Atlanta Dream on Friday night at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

It’s been an interesting season to say the least for Connecticut (10-11), which opened 0-5, but has rebounded enough to secure a spot in the playoffs, and potentially make a second consecutive run to the WNBA Finals as either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

“We’ve got grit. That’s what we’ve got,” Connecticut guard Natisha Hiedeman told The Day.

The Sun showed that grit by rallying from a 22-point hole to force overtime before falling 100-95 to Phoenix on Wednesday. DeWanna Bonner had 32 points with 10 rebounds and Alyssa Thomas added 18 with 17 boards for the Sun, who got back into the game with a 33-point third quarter before losing for just the second time in six contests.

“I’m proud of their fight,” Sun coach Curt Miller added to The Day. “I didn’t think we were competitive in the beginning. We weren’t ready to compete with that team and we dug ourselves a big hole. You saw the competitiveness of that group in the third quarter.”

Bonner (19.9 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game) has remained competitive throughout her first season in Connecticut, and especially of late. In her last six contests, Bonner’s averaged 25.3 points.

She managed just 12 points, but pulled down nine rebounds during a 93-82 win over Atlanta on Aug. 10. Thomas (15.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg) finished with 21 points and seven boards in that win.

Atlanta star rookie guard Chennedy Carter (16.5 ppg) suffered an ankle injury early in that contest. Carter is back in the mix, but it’s been teammate Betnijah Laney (16.9 ppg) who has been a big reason the Dream have won three of their last four to remain in the playoff hunt during this final week of the regular season.

Laney had 24 points with 10 rebounds, Courtney Williams added 20 and also recorded 10 boards while Carter finished with 16 in Wednesday’s 97-89 victory over Chicago. Trailing by 10 at halftime and by as many as 18 in the third quarter, Atlanta outscored the playoff-bound Sky 52-34 in the second half.

“To see them have some success and to see kind of what we’re capable of …” coach Nicki Collen told the Dream’s official website.

“We have enough good pieces that when they play together and play with good synergy, we can compete with anybody.”

Laney has totaled 45 points and 17 rebounds in the last two games. She scored just three points against the Sun last month.