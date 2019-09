Draw for UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 16

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP)Distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie says it was a mistake to hold the track and field world championships in Qatar and that marathon runners could have died from the heat.

The women's marathon Saturday started at midnight to dodge the worst of the heat in Qatar but was still held in humidity that made it feel like 105 degrees (40 Celsius). Twenty-eight of the 68 women dropped out, 30 runners were given medical inspections and one was briefly hospitalized.