Drake carries Presbyterian over VMI 80-77 in OT

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Ben Drake had a career-high 24 points and 11 rebounds as Presbyterian narrowly beat VMI 80-77 in overtime on Monday night.

JC Younger drained a 3-pointer at the last tick of the clock to grab the extra period win for Presbyterian (1-1).

VMI was up 77-74 in OT when Cory Hightower nailed a trey to tie it with 1:54 remaining. VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson missed a layup with 13 seconds left before Younger hit the winner.

VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman drained a trey as time expired in regulation to send it to the extra period.

Hightower added 23 points for the Blue Hose. Chris Martin had seven rebounds for Presbyterian. Michael Isler added eight rebounds.

Travis Evee had 20 points for the Keydets (0-3).Curfman added 12 points. Greg Parham had 10 points.

Presbyterian plays Morehead State at home on Thursday. VMI plays Arkansas State on the road on Thursday.

