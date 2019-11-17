Dotson runs for 109 yards, 2 TDs; Sacramento St. beats Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Elijah Dotson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State beat Idaho 31-7 on Saturday.

The Hornets (8-3, 6-1) moved into a three-way tie with Montana and Weber State atop the Big Sky Conference standings with one game left in the regular season. Sacramento State beat the Grizzlies 49-22 on October 19 and lost 36-17 to the Wildcats on November 2.

Caelan Barnes recovered a fumble forced by Marcus Bruce on the game’s second play from scrimmage and six plays later Kevin Thompson’s 4-yard touchdown run gave Sacramento State a 7-0 lead. Josiah Erickson recovered another Vandals fumble early in the second quarter at the 19 and, after the Hornets went three-and-out, Devon Medeiros made a 33-yard field goal but Idaho was called for roughing the kicker, giving Sacramento State a first-and-goal at the 6. Two plays later, Dotson scored on a 4-yard run. Medeiros kicked a 33-yarder midway through the period and BJ Perkinson’s 22-yard TD run with 54 seconds left in the half made it 24-0.

Mason Petrino had for 133 yards passing, including a 24-yard touchdown to Cutrell Haywood, for Idaho (4-7, 2-5).

Sacramento State, which went into the game ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches poll, limited the Vandals to 194 total yards and just eight first downs. The Hornets tied the program’s single-season record for conference wins and set its Division I mark for overall wins.

