(STATS) - The Southern Conference schedule will get off to a rousing start next season with a matchup between powers Furman and Wofford.

On Thursday, Furman announced its 2020 schedule, beginning with the matchup in Greenville, South Carolina, between Wofford, the three-time defending SoCon champ, and the Paladins, who shared the 2018 title and has advanced to the last two FCS playoffs. It will be the 95th meeting between the rivals.